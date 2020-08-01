Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 20:59 |ID: 158233 | Print

First Eid prayers held at Hagia Sophia mosque

SHAFAQNA-Press TV:Muslim worshippers attended Eid al-Adha prayers in Turkey ‘s Hagia Sophia mosque on Friday for the first time after the historic building was reconverted into a mosque last week.

 

