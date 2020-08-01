https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/HAGHIA.png 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-01 20:59:502020-08-01 20:59:50First Eid prayers held at Hagia Sophia mosque
First Eid prayers held at Hagia Sophia mosque
SHAFAQNA-Press TV:Muslim worshippers attended Eid al-Adha prayers in Turkey ‘s Hagia Sophia mosque on Friday for the first time after the historic building was reconverted into a mosque last week.
(Source: Reuters)
