Eid al-Adha prayers held at Beijing mosques

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Chinese Muslims performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at Mosques in Beijing.

The mosques had been reopened a day earlier after the authorities’ success in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

The ritual of sacrifice (slaughter of animals), however, was cancelled in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The worshippers were all wearing masks and observing social distancing. Their body temperature was also measured before entering mosques.

The Islamic Association of China in a statement congratulated Muslims on Eid and called for solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

Eid al-Adha is one of the greatest celebrations of Muslims all over the world and is celebrated from 1 to 4 days depending on different countries.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.

Usually, on Eid people wear their best clothes and go to meet friends and relatives and have fun after saying special prayers.

This year, however, the celebrations were held in a limited manner in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.