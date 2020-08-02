US: NBA teams take a knee to protest against racial injustice

SHAFAQNA- As NBA season restarts on Thursday night, the players took a knee before games to protest against racial injustice.

Coaches and game officials joined players from the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers in taking a knee in the first games in 140 days.

NBA teams wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts on Thursday. Some players had messages like “Equality,” “Education Reform” and “Say Their Names” on the backs of their jerseys in place of their names.

“We will not be silent,” Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said in a video played before the games, according to Reuters .

“It’s an opportunity to use this platform to spread a lot of positivity and love throughout the whole world”, Lakers LeBron James said after hitting the game-winning shot in his team’s 103-101 win over the Clippers, France24 reported.

Athletes from around the world have united in solidarity behind anti-racism protests sparked by the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis.