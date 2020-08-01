Date :Saturday, August 1st, 2020 | Time : 23:48 |ID: 158279 | Print

Ammar al-Hakim’s reaction to setting an early election date in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, head of the Iraqioon Coalition, called on Iraqi lawmakers on Saturday to help the government pass a strong election law.

Ammar Hakim said in a statement: “Determining the date of the early elections by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi is a successful step in the right direction and this is a sign of the government’s determination to fulfill its promises.”
Hakim called on the country’s legal institutions to help the government pass a strong election law to ensure transparent and fair elections, and to express the will of the people, free from pressure and political action.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi on Friday announced June 6, as the time for early Iraqi elections.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

