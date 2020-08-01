https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/B459468A-35CF-4927-AA50-CF370E59A6BE.jpeg 320 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-02 00:16:452020-08-02 00:16:45Photos: Mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim (A.S) in Kufa Mosque
Photos: Mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim (A.S) in Kufa Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim (A.S) in Kufa Mosque.
This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
