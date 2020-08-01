Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 00:16 |ID: 158284 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim (A.S) in Kufa Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim (A.S) in Kufa Mosque.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Iraq: Imam Ali's (AS) Holy Shrine Is Closed
The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Imam Baqir (AS) held in Kufa Mosque+Photos
Photos: Altar of Kufa Mosque; the place where Imam Ali (A.S) assassinated
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *