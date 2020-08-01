More than 11m recovered from COVID-19 globally

More than 17.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. More than 11.1 million patients have recovered, and at least 683,000 have died, according to data from Worldometers retrieved at 6:14 AM GMT.

The United States has the highest infections and death toll with 4.7 million and 156,752 in the world. Brazil comes next with 2.66 million infections and 92,568 deaths.

India (1,700,744), Russia (839,981), South Africa (493,183), Mexico (424,637), Peru (414,735), Chile (355,667), Spain (335,602), and Iran (304,204) stand next for the number of confirmed infections.

As far as the death toll is concerned, USA (156,752), Brazil (92,568), Mexico (46,688), UK (46,119), India (36,562), Italy (35,141), France (30,265), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,217), and Iran (16,766) have recorded the most fatalities.