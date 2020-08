Day of Arafah & martyrdom of Muslim Bin Aqeel observed in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: On Friday 31 July 2020, Arafah Day and martyrdom anniversary of Muslim Bin Aqeel being observed across Pakistan.

Shia Muslims organize events for Arafah prayers and mourning gatherings on 9th Zilhaj.

Pakistan-based Shia Muslims also offer special prayers, recite Dua-e-Arafah which infallible Imam Hussain recited at Mount Arafat (holy Makkah).

They also hold sacred mourn (azadari) congregations in commemoration of martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel.

Muslim Bin Aqeel embraced martyrdom in Kufa (Iraq) because Umayyad despotic regime’s governor Ubedullah Bin Ziyad had ordered to assassinate him.

Religious scholars and millions of Shia Muslims recite Dua-e-Arafah as holy divine gift from Imam Hussain (AS).