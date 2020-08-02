Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 06:48 |ID: 158375 | Print

Record 64 virus deaths in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Health authorities in Iraq reported on Saturday more coronavirus cases  and deaths.

The Iraqi Health Ministry said 64 more people died due to the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 4,805.

The virus also infected 2,094 more people, bringing the total number of cases to 126,704, including 89,275 recoveries, AA reported.

