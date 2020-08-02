https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/iraq.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-02 06:48:442020-08-02 06:48:44Record 64 virus deaths in Iraq
Record 64 virus deaths in Iraq
SHAFAQNA- Health authorities in Iraq reported on Saturday more coronavirus cases and deaths.
The Iraqi Health Ministry said 64 more people died due to the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 4,805.
The virus also infected 2,094 more people, bringing the total number of cases to 126,704, including 89,275 recoveries, AA reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!