Two thirds of UK firms ‘fully operational’ after coronavirus lockdown

SHAFAQNA- Two thirds of UK firms are now “fully operational” after the coronavirus lockdown, up from half in June, according to a survey.

A further 21% of the firms, polled in the first half of July by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said they were partly operational with some premises still closed.

Businesses on average said they were operating at 85% of usual capacity due to social distancing, compared with 72% when a stricter rule generally requiring two metres of distance was in force, Reuters told.