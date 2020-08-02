Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 07:05 |ID: 158379 | Print

Two thirds of UK firms ‘fully operational’ after coronavirus lockdown

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Two thirds of UK firms are now “fully operational” after the coronavirus lockdown, up from half in June, according to a survey.

A further 21% of the firms, polled in the first half of July by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said they were partly operational with some premises still closed.

Businesses on average said they were operating at 85% of usual capacity due to social distancing, compared with 72% when a stricter rule generally requiring two metres of distance was in force,  Reuters told.

You might also like
Coronavirus: Guterres calls for prudence, not panic
By providing arms for Saudi-led war in Yemen, All US, UK and France are engaged in Riyadh's…
World's religious people 'pray at home' to help confront coronavirus challenges
Ramadan prayers to be held at home: Saudi Mufti
Muslims in the UK Muslims in the UK experience backlash
Vatican to hold Easter celebrations without presence of faithful
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *