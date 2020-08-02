Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 07:42 |ID: 158383 | Print

Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Israelis have gathered outside the residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem amid anger at his handling of the pandemic and corruption.

The demonstration in central Jerusalem on Saturday, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv, near Netanyahu’s beach house in central Israel and at dozens of busy intersections nationwide, was one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests.

The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country’s high cost of living, The Guardian.

 

You might also like
Pompeo In Israel For Meetings On West Bank Annexation 
US Winks, Israel Bites? Shifting Middle East Alliances. The War on Iran is “On Hold”? The Escalation…
RESTRICTIONS ON PRESENCE OF QUDS' CHRISTIANS IN CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS
US-linked arms firms pressing Iraq not to conclude arms contracts with other states: MP
Occupation, Apartheid Won Israeli Elections: Palestinian Official
countries in the Middle East known as the Most Active on Social Media
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *