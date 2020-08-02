Thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Israelis have gathered outside the residence of Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem amid anger at his handling of the pandemic and corruption.

The demonstration in central Jerusalem on Saturday, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv, near Netanyahu’s beach house in central Israel and at dozens of busy intersections nationwide, was one of the largest turnouts in weeks of protests.

The rallies against Netanyahu are the largest Israel has seen since 2011 protests over the country’s high cost of living, The Guardian.