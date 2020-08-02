Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 07:57 |ID: 158392 | Print

Sudan: Armed group attacks village in Darfur

SHAFAQNA- Armed men attacked a village in Sudan’s Darfur causing an unknown number of casualties, a tribal chief said on Saturday.

The men on Friday attacked the village of Oringa, south of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, Yaakoub Mohammad told AFP.

“They set fire to and looted homes and fired upon residents, but we don’t know the exact number of casualties,” he said, according to Middle East Eye.

