Extending the ban on entering Karbala until 13 Muharram

SHAFAQNA- The governor of the holy city of Karbala announced the continuation of the ban on entering the province until mid-Muharram, and stated that the purpose of this decision is to protect the health of the people.

The office of Nassif al-Khattabi, the governor of Karbala, issued a statement on Saturday evening stating that he had decided to keep all external checkpoints closed until 13 Muharram al-Haram.

According to the statement, a meeting of the Karbala Crisis Headquarters was held under the chairmanship of Al-Khattab, and in this meeting he decided to close the external checkpoints of the province until 13 Muharram and not allow people to enter.

The governor of Karbala, while emphasizing that they are excused from accepting pilgrims, noted that the health of the citizens is a priority, and this is what the religious authority has demanded.

Al-Khattabi, during a press conference at the Karbala governorate building said: “We believe in religious rites, but in these extraordinary circumstances, we must pay attention to it and we have to observe precautionary measures and social distance.”

The governor of Karbala, while announcing that he would follow the recommendations of the religious authority as well as the Central Crisis Headquarters to prevent the gathering of people, stressed that anyone who incites others to gather will be handed over to the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Al-Khattabi on Tuesday last week had announced the closure of all external checkpoints in Karbala and the ban on entering pilgrims to the province during the days of Arafah and Eid al-Adha as part of preventive measures to prevent the spread of the new generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and had informed that according to the decision of the Supreme National Health Commission, a complete traffic ban will be implemented in the province from July 30 to August 9.

It should be noted that before this, every year millions of pilgrims from inside and outside Iraq went to Karbala to attend the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the first ten days of Muharram.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English