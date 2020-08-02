Which five groups of people are not dominated by Satan?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Satan says: Although all the people are under my hand and in my fist, but there are five groups which I have no way of dominating them. Those five groups are:

Those who seek refuge in God with sincere intention and pure heart. And in all their affairs rely on Allah (SWT) Those who praise their God a lot during days and nights (say/recite Dhikr a lot) Those who like for their believing brothers/sisters whatever they like for themselves Those who are not impatient at the time of calamities and disasters Those who are satisfied with whatever God has granted them, and do not worry about their sustenance [1]

[1] Khisal, Vol. 1, Page 259.