https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-08-02 10:40:032020-08-02 10:40:03Which five groups of people are not dominated by Satan?
Which five groups of people are not dominated by Satan?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: Satan says: Although all the people are under my hand and in my fist, but there are five groups which I have no way of dominating them. Those five groups are:
- Those who seek refuge in God with sincere intention and pure heart. And in all their affairs rely on Allah (SWT)
- Those who praise their God a lot during days and nights (say/recite Dhikr a lot)
- Those who like for their believing brothers/sisters whatever they like for themselves
- Those who are not impatient at the time of calamities and disasters
- Those who are satisfied with whatever God has granted them, and do not worry about their sustenance [1]
[1] Khisal, Vol. 1, Page 259.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!