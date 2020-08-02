Chief of Staff of Iraqi Army visits al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel : The Secretary General of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, his deputy and some members of the board of directors and supervisor of the Abbas (peace be upon him) Fighting Squad, received the chief of staff of the Iraqi army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, who was accompanied by the commander of the ground forces and a number of leaders in the Ministry of Defense as well as two leaders Operations of the holy city of Karbala and its police, this afternoon, Monday (6 Dhu al-Hijjah 1441 AH) corresponding to (27 July 2020).

The visiting delegation performed the ziyarat and prayer rituals at the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him). And at the end of the visit, YarAllah expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, on the health and security levels in addition to other aspects.

It is noteworthy that official and semi-official delegations have the honor to visit the holy shrine from time to time, in order to perform the Ziyarat and prayer rituals and witness the urban, scientific and intellectual renaissance in the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine.