Iraq: Major sterilization campaigns for governmental directorates in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali: Within the field programs and the continuous active contribution of the Holy Shrine to support the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus, the field staffs working in the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Division continue to implement sterilization campaigns in various parts of the holy city of Najaf, starting from the city center, districts and quarters as well as the institutions and the official departments in the province of Najaf.

The head of the Department, Al-Ghuraifi said, “Our new campaigns started with the sterilization of the Al-Rasheed and Al-Rafidain banks in the old city, then went to the provincial police directorate, where a major campaign was implemented to sterilize the buildings of the main directorates and all of their branches.”

“The sterile materials approved by the World Health Organization and produced by the laboratories of the holy shrine were used to reduce the spread of the corona virus and protect the workers in those departments,” al-Ghuraifi said further.