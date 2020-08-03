UK: Halifax Mosque launches community fridge

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News Agency: The fridge, stationed on the Mosque’s grounds, will be open daily to enable residents and businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted.

The Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street is launching Halifax’s first community Fridge on Sunday 2nd August 2020. The fridge, stationed on the Mosque’s grounds, will be open daily to enable residents and businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted. Unlike food banks, the Halifax Community Fridge won’t be means-tested – it will be available to anyone. It is also discreetly situated and mostly unmanned, to avoid any stigma its users may otherwise feel.

One of the project’s coordinators, Hassan Riaz, said: “The Halifax Community Fridge is here to help anyone struggling to put food on their table – which, sadly, is a growing number of us since COVID-19 hit. But more than that, it’s an opportunity for us all to express our charitable nature, to make a direct difference to people’s lives, and to make Halifax feel more like a community instead of just another town.”

The fridge will accept any kind of vegetables, bread, cold food and alike all within their use-by date. To avoid any issues with food hygiene, the fridge will not home raw meat, fish or eggs. The Calderdale community is invited to the launch event taking place on Sunday 2nd August at 2:15pm at Madni Mosque.