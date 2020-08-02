Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 15:44 |ID: 158473 | Print

Photos: The atmosphere of the shrine of Hazrat Amir al-Mo’menin (A.S) on Eid al-Adha

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-


This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
UN: 40 people were killed, 260 wounded in Yemen’s Aden
"Super EID" held at U.S. Bank Stadium
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha
The crises of Humanitarianism exacerbates in Indian disputed Kashmir+Video
The great celebration of the lovers of Amiral-Momenin Ali (AS) in Sanaa+Photos
Sports stars celebrated Eid Al-Adha on social media
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *