Afghanistan frees over 300 Taliban prisoners

SHAFAQNA- On the last day of a cease-fire with the Taliban, the Afghan government on Sunday freed over 300 prisoners of the militant group .

Announcing the development, the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) said in a statement that the government had released 317 more Taliban prisoners from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,917.

Prisoner releases will continue until the total reaches 5,100 — 100 more than required by the US-Taliban deal signed in February, it said, according to AA .