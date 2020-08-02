https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/AFGHAN.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-02 15:16:152020-08-02 15:16:15Afghanistan frees over 300 Taliban prisoners
Afghanistan frees over 300 Taliban prisoners
SHAFAQNA- On the last day of a cease-fire with the Taliban, the Afghan government on Sunday freed over 300 prisoners of the militant group .
Announcing the development, the Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) said in a statement that the government had released 317 more Taliban prisoners from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,917.
Prisoner releases will continue until the total reaches 5,100 — 100 more than required by the US-Taliban deal signed in February, it said, according to AA .
