Masjid al-Haram’ s readiness to perform Tawaf al-Wida ceremony

SHAFAQNA- Saudi officials announced the necessary measures to be taken at the Masjid al-Haram for pilgrims to perform their Tawaf al-Wida (The Farewell Tawaf).

Yahya bin Abdul Rahman Al-Aqeel, commander of the Masjid al-Haram special security unit, announced the mosque’s readiness for the final stages of this year’s Hajj.

He said: “Since the arrival of the pilgrims to Mecca, we have acted according to the predetermined plans for the successful Hajj and in accordance with preventive measures, and these measures will continue until the end of the Tawaf al-Wida.”

He added: Pilgrims enter through the designated doors and move in specific routes from the time of entry until they exit so that they can perform Tawaf in groups, observing the appropriate distance from each other.

Also, Abdul Fattah Mashat, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, announced: The pilgrims will come to the Masjid al-Haram this evening, August 2, after holding the Rami Jamrat to perform

Tawaf al-Wida ( The Farewell Tawaf).

He added: “After holding this ceremony and before leaving Mecca, in order to ensure about the health of the pilgrims, medical tests will be taken from them.”

Pilgrims of the House of God, after completing the Remi Jamrat ceremony on the second day of the Tashreeq, will perform the Hajjatul Wida (Farewell Hajj) today, Sunday (August 2).

Pilgrims go to Mina and stone the symbol of the devil three times, then return to the Masjid al-Haram and perform Tawaf al-Wida and leave Ihram.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English