Iran’s Zarif calls for updating document for strategic cooperation with Russia

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Chairman of the Russian Duma’s Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky on Sunday at the venue of Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Zarif described the relations between the two countries’ parliaments as important on the level of strategic relations between the two countries.

Commenting on the level of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Zarif emphasized the updating long-term cooperation documents of the two countries to the level of strategic relations.

The main topics of discussion between Zarif and Slutsky were reviewing the bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Leonid Slutsky also met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Saturday.