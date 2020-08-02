Afghanistan announces killing of ‘Daesh butcher’

The Directorate of National Security (NDS) of Afghanistan announced the death of “Zia-ur-Rehman” known as “Asadullah Orkazi”, the head of intelligence of Khorasan branch of ISIL, in a complicated operation, Jomhornews reported.

Orkzai was also known as the “ISIL butcher” for his reputation for his atrocity and brutal killings of people.

According to a statement by Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS), Orakzai named as a Pakistani national and it is said that he was in charge of ISIL communications with one of the countries in the region, but the country name has not been mentioned.