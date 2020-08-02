https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/3512661_1354034.jpg 563 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-02 19:30:292020-08-02 19:30:29Photos: This year’s Hajj rites differ from previous year due to COVID-19
Photos: This year’s Hajj rites differ from previous year due to COVID-19
SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: This year’s Hajj rites and rituals differ from the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s Hajj rites and rituals were performed in the presence of a very limited number of pilgrims by fully observing health protocols. Due to the limitations caused by spread of COVID-19, many pilgrims from other countries could not take part in this prestigious annual event.
