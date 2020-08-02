Date :Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 | Time : 19:30 |ID: 158524 | Print

Photos: This year’s Hajj rites differ from previous year due to COVID-19

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: This year’s Hajj rites and rituals differ from the previous year due to the  coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Hajj rites and rituals were performed in the presence of a very limited number of pilgrims by fully observing health protocols. Due to the limitations caused by spread of COVID-19, many pilgrims from other countries could not take part in this prestigious annual event.

 

