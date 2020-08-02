Indonesia: Eid Al-Adha prayers held twice at Islamic center

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Eid Al-Adha Prayers were held twice at Islamic Center of Indonesia in Jakarta.



The prayers held on the tenth of Dhul Hijjah (July 31) were led once by Hojat-ol-Islam Hakim Elahi and again by Seyyed Ahmad Hafiz due to the presence of a large number of Muslims at the center for saying the Eid prayers.

The center also held a program for the recitation of Arafah Supplication by Hojat-ol-Islam Hakim Elahi, who also delivered speeches about Ahlul-Bayt (AS), on the ninth of Dhul Hijjah (July 30).

Given the coronavirus outbreak, the program and the Eid prayers were held while observing the health protocols, including social distancing.

Eid al-Adha is one of the greatest celebrations of Muslims all over the world and is celebrated from 1 to 4 days depending on different countries.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.

Usually, on Eid people wear their best clothes and go to meet friends and relatives and have fun after saying special prayers.

This year, however, the celebrations were held in a limited manner in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.