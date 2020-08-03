Rising numbers of refugees in Southern Europe

SHAFAQNA– Mayors sounded the alarm in southern Italy. Reception centers for refugees are overcrowded, and there is growing resentment in the population. Other Mediterranean states also report rising numbers of refugees.

More than 13,000 migrants have come to Italy this year via the Mediterranean Sea, which is about 9,000 more than in the same period last year.

It is not only Italy that is registering more people seeking protection. Authorities in Spain have also reported an increase in Mediterranean crossings. With around 2,000 people, significantly more migrants arrived on the Spanish coasts in July than in previous months. In Murcia and Almeria, 700 people landed in boats last weekend, mostly carrying people from Algeria, not from Morocco as usual. But unlike in Italy, the situation has not worsened compared to the previous year, with the exception of the Canary Islands.

Felix Weiss of the Sea Watch refugee rescue organization recently returned to Germany from a several-week aerial reconnaissance mission on Lampedusa. He has reported that the mood on the island is threatening to deteriorate: “The situation on Lampedusa is extremely tense. In the past months, almost 5,500 people have reached the island on their own. That is two or three boats a day”, taiwannews told.

The German volunteers have not yet registered any attacks, but recently two smaller shipyards, where the migrants’ wooden boats are often stored, were set on fire.

Recently there have been many problems with coronavirus prevention in the refugee accommodations. Hundreds of migrants have secretly chosen to leave the camps in violation the quarantine regulations.