Bahraini scholars’ recommendations on mourning ceremonies in the shadow of Corona outbreak

SHAFAQNA- The Bahrain’s Muslim Scholars Assembly, in a statement, announced their recommendations on the quality of mourning ceremonies during Muharram.

The statement said: “Our brothers in the mourning management must do their best and use all the facilities to comply with the health regulations announced by the relevant centers.”

The Bahrain’s Muslim Scholars Assembly, also called on clerics to advise people and mourners in various areas to observe health recommendations.

According to the statement, clerics and preachers should also shorten their speeches as much as possible. Participants should also participate in ceremonies in their neighborhoods and their own living areas.

Bahraini clerics also called for the elderly and those with chronic diseases to be barred from attending mourning ceremonies, and invite them to listen to the mourning ceremonies in their homes.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

