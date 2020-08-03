Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 06:36 |ID: 158692 | Print

Afghanistan: Casualties as gunmen attack prison in Jalalabad

SHAFAQNA- Gunmen have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad .

The complex assault on Sunday began with a suicide bomber detonating a car laden with explosives near the entrance of the government-run facility, followed by multiple attackers opening fire on security guards.

َA battle with security forces is under way, according to officials.

The attack left at least three people killed and 20 others wounded.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the armed group’s propaganda arm, Amaq, Aljazeera reported.

 

