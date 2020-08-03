Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 07:02 |ID: 158696 | Print

Syria slams US firm’s oil deal with Kurdish militia

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Syria’s foreign ministry slammed US firm’s oil deal with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“This agreement is considered an integrated and aggravated theft and can only be described as a deal between thieves who are stealing and thieves who are buying, constituting an assault against Syria’s sovereignty,” the ministry said in a statement.

The “null and void” deal is “a continuation of the U.S. hostile approach toward Syria” by “stealing the resources of the Syrian people and hindering the efforts of the Syrian state to rebuild what has been destroyed by terrorism that is mostly backed by the U.S. government itself,” the ministry statement added, xinhuanet reported.

You might also like
Syria’s UN Ambassador: Illegal military presence of US and Turkey in Syria should be stopped
The Initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor proposed by Iran, is an announcement of message of peace
The Israeli Plan To Capitalize On Syria’s Civil War
200 tons of aid arrives in Syria's Deir Ezzor
US Muslim girl How Muslims in the US are going to vote to oppose Islamophobia
Kerry lands in Geneva for Syria peace talks with Russia's Lavrov
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *