Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 07:13 |ID: 158700 | Print

US election will be held on November 3 : Trump advisers

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  The White House and Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday said  US election will be held on November 3 .

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “We’re going to hold an election on November 3 and the president is going to win.”

Presidential campaign adviser Jason Miller echoed the sentiment on “Fox News Sunday,” saying, “The election is going to be on November 3rd and President Trump wants the election to be on November 3rd”, Reuters reported.

You might also like
US Muslim woman fired from work for wearing hijab
Policies of Trump about refugees shows US 'self-cannibalization'+ Video
Ankara is not satisfied with new US proposals for a safe zone in northern Syria
US politician: Tump tries to galvanize his bases by racist attacks against congresswomen
Europe loses confidence in US after Trump’s Iran decision
Iran opposes any Turkey's military operation in Syria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *