US election will be held on November 3 : Trump advisers

SHAFAQNA- The White House and Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday said US election will be held on November 3 .

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “We’re going to hold an election on November 3 and the president is going to win.”

Presidential campaign adviser Jason Miller echoed the sentiment on “Fox News Sunday,” saying, “The election is going to be on November 3rd and President Trump wants the election to be on November 3rd”, Reuters reported.