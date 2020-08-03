Lebanese Foreign Minister resigns

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Foreign Minister, who had previously announced his resignation, due to some problems presented his resignation to Hassan Diab today (Monday).

Nassif Hatta presented his resignation to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab at the Government House and left the government building without any comment.

Sky News also reported that the resignation of the Lebanese Foreign Minister strengthens the predictions for possible changes in the Lebanese government, especially since sources in the Lebanese government have reported that the Lebanese government is trying to find a replacement for Hatta, which started yesterday.

