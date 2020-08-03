What is talent?

SHAFAQNA – At the start/initially all the human beings are animals. The two footed animal also is formed from animal forces such as lust and anger. These forces exist in the children of the human being from the birth. In this regard all of us exist in this condition; meaning these forces have reached to actuality in us. But beside these animal forces, the human being has other forces which they are in the form of talent and they need to grow and be nurtured. Many times I have interpreted these talents as “the seeds of the human being’s existence [1].”

[1] Adab-e-Ilahi, Tarbiyate Farzand, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol.3, Page 133.