Is the Haram world an enemy of the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) was wearing a mended (patched) shirt and a person asked him: Why are you wearing a mended shirt? Imam (AS) replied: The heart is calmed down by it, and the soul is tamed, and it sets an example for the believers. The Haram world and the hereafter are two opposing enemies, and two different ways. Therefore, the one who worships the world, and loves it, resents the hereafter and will be an enemy of the hereafter; and they are separated from one another like the east and the west, and whoever gets close with one of them, will be getting away from the other, and those two always harm each other [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 103.