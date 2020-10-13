Date :Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 | Time : 23:49 |ID: 158790 | Print

Baku Grand Mosque in Azerbaijan +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Baku Grand Mosque is a mosque located in the old part of Baku and is of special importance.

The Baku Grand Mosque is a mosque located in the old part of Baku, Azerbaijan, and is of special importance. In the inscription engraved on the wall of the mosque, it is said about the construction of this building: “Amir Sharaf al-Din Mahmoud” gave an order to reconstruct this building in the month of Rajab in the year 709 AH.

It is claimed that the Baku Grand Mosque was built on the site of the Atashgah Temple.

The mosque was demolished in 1899 and replaced by a new mosque built by Haj Sheikh Ali Dadashov, a millionaire from Baku.

The oldest part of the mosque is its worship hall. The dome of the mosque is conical in shape, which is similar to the architectural works of the Seljuk period. The fact that tiling was not used much in the decoration of the mosque indicates the architectural style of that time.

The minaret of the mosque was built in 1437 in the form of a stone drop. The verticality of the minaret and the conical shape of the dome indicate the progress of architectural art and bring an innovative element to the facade of the mosque. This type of architectural style is similar to the architectural works of Shervanshahan Palace Complex.

This news was published by Shia News and translated by SHAFAQNA English.

