Israel says killed four along the border with Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli military says it killed four people along the border fence with Syria on the occupied Golan Heights, claiming that they were planting explosives.
Soldiers spotted the group near a frontier outpost overnight and, backed by air support, “fired simultaneously towards the men, a hit was identified,” the military said on Monday, Aljazeera told.
