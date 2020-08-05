Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine confirms continuation of remote Ziyarat service

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Communications Division of the Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine confirmed the continuation of the remote Ziyarat service of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), whether from inside or outside Iraq through toll-free phone numbers, allocated earlier by the communication companies in cooperation with the Media and Communications Authority .

The official of the aforementioned division, engineer Firas Abbas Hamza, explained to the al-Kafeel Network the details of this service, saying: “The branch continues to work in the service of Ziyarat of the holy shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) remotely, on the day of Arafah and the rest of the blessed Eid Al-Adha days and beyond, in order to serve all visitors who were not able to perform the Ziyarat on site because of the epidemic during these days.”

Eng. Firas explained: “The Ziyarat is carried out through the following:

– The visitor can call the free number (443) for subscribers (Zain, Asia and Korek).

– For Omnnea al-Kafeel subscribers, they can call directly through the toll-free number (07602111000).

– From outside Iraq, they can call (009647602111000), but this call is not free because it is subject to the international calling tariff.

– When you call, the answer will be done automatically, and it includes an audio message stating that you are under the dome of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him). So ask your need because it is fulfilled, God willing, then you will switch to the atmosphere of the holy sanctuary to perform the Ziyarat.

– The allowed Ziyarat time is one minute, after which the connection is automatically disconnected.

– When calling, and when the line is opened, the visitor feels the spiritual atmosphere of the holy shrine and can perform the Ziyarat taking into account the short call time.

– The system is able to receive more than (1000) calls per hour, and deal with it without the occurrence of a communication failure.

– All these services are free of charge except for international.”