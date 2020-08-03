Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 15:42 |ID: 158854 | Print

Eid Al-Ghadir Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- The ninth edition of Eid al-Ghadir festival will not be held this year due to Coronavirus , according to the Astan of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine.

Eid Al-Ghadir  will fall on Saturday, August 8, this year. The Ghadir festival is annually held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), IQNA told.

 

You might also like
Orientalists And the Event of Ghadir Khumm - Part 1
Photos: Iranian city of Mashhad celerated Eid al-Ghadir
Celebrations in several African countries for Eid Al Ghadeer+ Photos
Eid al-Ghadir, is the Eid of Allah the Great
Imam Ali's (AS) Shrine closing to pilgrims on Qadr Nights, Eid Al-Fitr
Eid Al-Ghadir will be celebrated in Kenya
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *