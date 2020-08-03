https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/eid.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-03 15:42:102020-08-03 17:01:20Eid Al-Ghadir Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus
Eid Al-Ghadir Festival cancelled due to Coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- The ninth edition of Eid al-Ghadir festival will not be held this year due to Coronavirus , according to the Astan of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine.
Eid Al-Ghadir will fall on Saturday, August 8, this year. The Ghadir festival is annually held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), IQNA told.
