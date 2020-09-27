Shrine of “Bibi Hibat” in Baku, Azerbaijan +Video

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of “Bibi Hibat” in Baku is the tomb of Lady “Fatemeh Soghra”, the sister of Imam Ridha (A.S), which is visited by a large number of lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) every year.

A number of the noble daughters of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S), the dear father of Imam Ridha (A.S), were called “Fatemeh”. Muhaddithin, historians, biographers and genealogists have mentioned several girls named Fatemeh when counting the daughters of Imam Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S).

The lineage of Ibn Jawzi, one of the great Sunni scholars in the seventh century, when counting the children of Imam Musa Kadhim (A.S), mentioned four girls named “Fatemeh Kobra”, “Fatemeh Soghra”, “Fatemeh Vosta” and “Fatemeh Okhra”.

The shrine of “Fatemeh Kobra” known as Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) is located in Qom and is a magnificent shrine that thousands of lovers of the family of infallibility and purity from inside and outside Iran visit it every day.

The shrine of Fatemeh Soghra (S.A) known as “Bibi Hibat” is located at the entrance to Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. “Fatemeh Vosta” known as ” Seti Fatemeh” was also in “Isfahan”, Iran, and has a magnificent old shrine. The shrine of “Fatemeh Okhra” known as “Imam’s sister” is also located in “Rasht”, Iran.

The “Bibi Hibat” threshold in Baku has been of special interest to Shia Muslims and lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) for centuries, who from all over the world traveled and rushed to her holy shrine.

After the rise of communism and the severance of ties with other Islamic countries, travel was cut off and the shrine was blown up with dynamite in September 1936 by the order of Joseph Stalin, the leader and politician of Soviet communism and concrete was put on the holy grave.

After the collapse of the communist regime, the Shia Muslims made great efforts to rebuild the holy shrine of the Imam and the first phase was inaugurated on the seventeenth of Rabi ‘al-Awal 1419, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the Prophet (PBUH) and the sixth Shia leader Imam Ja’far Sadigh (A.S) during a glorious ceremony.

Hazrat “Bibi Hibat” is nicknamed “Hakimeh” among the people of Baku and Shia Muslims and is known as “Bibi Hibat”, as it is mentioned in many sources.

This news was published by Iqna News Agency and translated by SHAFAQNA English.