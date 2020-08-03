https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/ppp.jpg 183 275 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-03 20:34:382020-08-03 20:34:38Former Pope Benedict is extremely ill
Former Pope Benedict is extremely ill
SHAFAQNA-Former Pope Benedict has reportedly become extremely ill, according to a German newspaper report.
The newspaper, Passauer Neue Presse, cited Benedict’s biographer, the German author Peter Seewald, who met the 93-year-old emeritus pope at the Vatican on Saturday.
Seewald said Benedict, who has been in poor health for some time, was suffering from shingles, a viral infection that causes painful rashes and is common among older people, The Guardian reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!