Former Pope Benedict is extremely ill

SHAFAQNA-Former Pope Benedict has reportedly become extremely ill, according to a German newspaper report.

The newspaper, Passauer Neue Presse, cited Benedict’s biographer, the German author Peter Seewald, who met the 93-year-old emeritus pope at the Vatican on Saturday.

Seewald said Benedict, who has been in poor health for some time, was suffering from shingles, a viral infection that causes painful rashes and is common among older people, The Guardian reported.