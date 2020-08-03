Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 20:34 |ID: 158864 | Print

Former Pope Benedict is extremely ill

SHAFAQNA-Former Pope Benedict  has reportedly become extremely ill, according to a German newspaper report.

The newspaper, Passauer Neue Presse, cited Benedict’s biographer, the German author Peter Seewald, who met the 93-year-old emeritus pope at the Vatican on Saturday.

Seewald said Benedict, who has been in poor health for some time, was suffering from shingles, a viral infection that causes painful rashes and is common among older people, The Guardian reported.

 

