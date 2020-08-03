Palestinian prisoner tests positive for Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA-Press TV: A Palestinian prisoner in Israeli jail has tested positive for the Coronavirus .

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced on Sunday that Israeli authorities had informed the commission’s lawyer Karim Ajwa that Nabil al-Sharbati, a resident of the city of al-Khalil, had been infected.

The commission stated that Sharbati was detained nearly a week ago, and the Ofer Military Court ruled on Thursday that he must be remanded in custody for seven days pending further investigation.

Israeli prison officials conducted a coronavirus diagnostic test on the Palestinian two days ago, and he was found to have contacted the virus. He was accordingly put in quarantine at Ramon prison.

Late last month, Palestinian prisoner Mohammad al-Hazeen tested positive for coronavirus a day after he was released from the same prison.

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled on July 23 that Palestinian prisoners have no right to physical distancing protection against coronavirus.

Israel’s top court rejected a petition made by the Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights, which called on Israel to implement COVID-19 protective guidelines for inmates at Gilboa prison.

There have been growing calls from regional and international rights groups, including the Europal Forum, to put pressure on the Israeli regime to provide Palestinian prisoners with enough protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palestinian and Arab activists also launched a media campaign earlier this year by using local radio stations and Twitter hashtags to help protest the Palestinian prisoners.