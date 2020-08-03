Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 20:10 |ID: 158903 | Print

68-Year-Old illiterate woman memorizes entire Quran

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A 68-year-old illiterate woman in Saudi Arabia  has managed to learn the entire Quran by heart.

It took the woman, who lives in the city of Badia, al-Aflaj Governorate, 25 years to memorize the Holy Book, according to Al-Anba news website.

She made the achievement by listening to Quran recitations by prominent Qaris and repeating the verses at the city’s Maimuna Quranic Center.

Her accomplishment was celebrated in a ceremony in Badia on Saturday.

The Holy Quran is the only religious Scripture that is memorized by its followers.

Innumerable persons in every Muslim community have memorized the Quran since the first day it was revealed.

The Quran has 30 Juzes (parts), 114 Surahs (chapters) and 6,236 verses.

 

 

 

