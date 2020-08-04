Zainab Cobbold: First British Muslim woman to perform Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Lady Evelyn Cobbold was the first British Muslim woman to make the pilgrimage to Mecca and perform Hajj in 1933.

Born in 1867 to an Anglo-Scottish aristocratic family, the daughter of the 7th Earl of Dunmore, Lady Evelyn spent her childhood winters in North Africa, Algiers and Cairo in particular. She used to escape her family’s Moorish Villa to spend time with her Algerian friends visiting mosques. It was there where she learnt to speak Arabic. She said that it was during that time in her childhood where she felt she was a “little Muslim at heart”.

She said, “I am often asked when and why I became a Muslim. I can only reply that I do not know the precise moment when the truth of Islam dawned on me. It seems that I have always been a Muslim. This is not so strange when one remembers that Islam is the natural religion that a child left to itself would develop. Indeed, as a Western critic once described it, Islam is the religion of common sense.”

She announced her conversion to Islam in front of the Pope; “when his Holiness (Pope) suddenly addressed me asking if I was a catholic, I replied that I was a Muslim. . .”, said Lady Evelyn, according to Siasat. Her conversion to Islam may not seem extraordinary today, but it was often very difficult for members of the aristocracy at that time. She decided to perform the pilgrimage in 1933, at the age of 66. In 1934, Lady Evelyn who then called herself Zainab, wrote a bestselling book called “Pilgrimage to Mecca” where she described her journey to Hajj.

“I am in the Mosque of Mecca, and for a few seconds, I am lost to my surroundings because of the wonder of it. We are walking on white marble through a great vault whose ceiling is a full fifty feet above us, and enter pillared cloisters holding the arched roof and surrounding an immense quadrangle…I had never imagined anything so stupendous…We walk on to the Holy of Holies, the house of Allah [the Ka’bah] rising in simple majesty. It would require a master pen to describe the scene, poignant in its intensity of the great concourse of humanity of which I was one small unit, completely lost to their surroundings in a fervour of religious enthusiasm…I felt caught up in a strong wave of spiritual exaltation…”

Lady Evelyn died in 1963 and was buried in accordance with the principles of Islam on a remote hillside on her Glencarron estate in Wester Ross. During her funeral, Surah Al-Noor “Light” from the Quran was recited in Arabic. She asked that the verse “Allah is the Light of the heavens and the Earth” (Quran 24:35) be written on her gravestone, One path network reported.