Al-Kazemi in a meeting with Iraqi Yazidis: We will seriously pursue the case of the abductees

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi met today (Monday) a group of Yazidis from the Sinjar, Kojo and surrounding areas.

Kazemi recalled the brutal crime committed on August 3, 2014 by the ISIS terrorist group against the Yazidis and the difficult conditions they lived in after occupying their town and village and welcomed them.

He emphasized in the meeting: the attack on the Yazidis created a national suffering that will never be repeated again and showed an ugly crime that attracted the attention and sympathy of the people all around the world who supported the Yazidis against their wickednesses.

He stressed: “In order to keep this crime alive, efforts will be made so that future generations will remember and reflect the savagery of the ISIS group.”

Addressing the Yazidis, al-Kazemi said: “Iraq is your country and the Iraqi government wants to support all the pillars of the Iraqi people and their identity. Ethnic diversity in Iraq is a strength, not a weakness.”

Kazemi emphasized that justice must move in its path and the experience of the Yazidis has been a difficult one, but we will turn their suffering into a hope for a better future for a country that respects its compatriots and honors their dignity without any discriminations, and He committed to a serious search for Yazidi abductees and an international effort to return them to their families.

