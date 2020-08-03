https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/khan.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-03 22:30:512020-08-03 22:30:51Imran Khan says Pakistan's mediation efforts between Iran, S. Arabia have succeeded
Imran Khan says Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Iran, S. Arabia have succeeded
SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that We have done our best to avoid a military escalation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded.
“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress but slowly,” Prime Minister Imran Khan has told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.
