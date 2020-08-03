Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 22:30 |ID: 158928 | Print

Imran Khan says Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Iran, S. Arabia have succeeded

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that We have done our best to avoid a military escalation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded.

“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress but slowly,” Prime Minister Imran Khan has told Al Jazeera in an exclusive interview.

 

 

