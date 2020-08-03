Date :Monday, August 3rd, 2020 | Time : 21:56 |ID: 158929 | Print

Using Nanotechnology in Ihram clothes for the first time in this year’s Hajj+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah used Nanotechnology for Ihram clothing during this year’s exceptional Hajj season.

This action was done with the aim of protecting the health of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God and supporting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The ministry stressed that the use of this type of Ihram clothing is aimed at supporting Saudi inventors and supporting advanced national industries, and that these clothings have many benefits, including preventing the growth of bacteria.

The ministry added: “This Ihram clothing is made of 100% cotton and can be washed more than 90 times, and it has an international” ISO “certificate and is in accordance with Saudi standards.”


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

