Teachers across US protest over reopening schools

SHAFAQNA- Teachers at more than 35 school districts across the US protested on Monday against the reopening of schools amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The teachers, who painted messages on their cars and formed caravans with other school employees, want instruction conducted online until testing shows that classrooms are safe and districts hire more nurses and counselors.

Teachers in Chicago, Milwaukee and Philadelphia honked their horns in car protests. Demonstrators rallied outside the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce building, and in Connecticut about 400 formed a car march that passed Governor Ned Lamont’s home, Reuters reported.

 

