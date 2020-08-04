Date :Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 | Time : 07:40 |ID: 158954 | Print

Australia: Victoria state to deploy military to halt coronavirus

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that more military personnel will be deployed to enforce COVID-19 isolation orders.

Victoria state earlier this week imposed a nightly curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s movement and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But state Premier Daniel Andrews said nearly a third of those who had contracted COVID-19 were not home when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties to stop community transmission, Aljazeera reported.

 

You might also like
Saudi Arabia suspends Int’l flights over coronavirus fears
Italy shuts down all cultural sites due to coronavirus
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's message to Iraqi people following the increase in number of Corona patients
Fatimiyah Mourning Rituals to Begin in Australia, Pakistan
Saudi Coronavirus cases top 100,000 ahead of Hajj
Iran ready to export COVID-19 test kits
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *