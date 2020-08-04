https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/شش.jpg 575 862 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-04 07:40:002020-08-04 07:40:00Australia: Victoria state to deploy military to halt coronavirus
Australia: Victoria state to deploy military to halt coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that more military personnel will be deployed to enforce COVID-19 isolation orders.
Victoria state earlier this week imposed a nightly curfew, tightened restrictions on people’s movement and ordered large parts of the local economy to close to slow the spread of coronavirus.
But state Premier Daniel Andrews said nearly a third of those who had contracted COVID-19 were not home when checked on by officials, requiring tough new penalties to stop community transmission, Aljazeera reported.
