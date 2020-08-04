Sadiq Khan blasts Boris Johnson over London lockdown plans

SHAFAQNA- London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasts Boris Johnson over plans to place a quarantine ring around the capital in the event that the city sees a second wave of COVID-19. Making such plans without including local leaders “is totally unacceptable and a clear affront to London and Londoners”, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has written to the Prime Minister .

The Mayor accused Johnson of “riding roughshod” over locally elected officials. He also said the approach would lead to worse outcomes for London and the country. Khan added that it was 12 weeks since he had been invited to the government’s emergency COBR committee to represent London. “Decisions continue to be taken without consultation with those who run and understand the country’s biggest city”, he wrote, CityAM reported.