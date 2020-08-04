How to reach religious accomplishment?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: If you leave behind all the forbidden acts (Moharramat), and avoid all doubtful cases through piousness and devoutness, and act upon all Wajib deeds, and observe all Makrooh (not recommended) and Mostahab (recommended) acts (having or showing good judgement about these acts); in this case you have reached religious accomplishment [1].

[1] Qorarul Hekam wa Dorarul Kalam, Page 271.