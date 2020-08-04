Unknown fate of Bahraini Shia Cleric after returning from a foreign trip

SHAFAQNA- The “Bahrain Mirror” news website wrote: the connection with “Sheikh Hamed Ashour” Bahraini Cleric and Hossaini preacher, has been completely cut off since returning from the holy city of Qom to the international airport of Bahrain.

While noting that it was more than eight hours after his arrival at Bahrain airport, the base continued: “The family of this Shia cleric, in the shadow of the opposition of the Bahraini authorities to the revelation of the fate of Sheikh Ashour, have expressed great concern about his condition.

According to the Bahraini website, a few hours after his forced disappearance, Ashour’s family tried to find out the reasons for his disappearance from the relevant authorities at Bahrain International Airport, but received no response.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English