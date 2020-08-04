What is the Islamic view of the economy?

SHAFAQNA – According to the Quranic teachings, the economy is the backbone of any nation. A poor nation has no backbone and cannot stand on its feet, as is mentioned in Ayah 5 of Surah An-Nisa. It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who used to pray to God by saying: O’ Allah (SWT), place blessing in the bread for us, and do not place separation between us and it. If there was no bread, we could not perform Salaat, or fast, and could not perform our God’s Wajib deeds [1].

Therefore, any nation who has no bread, also has no religion, because it has no backbone, and cannot stand on its feet, and has no religion or the hereafter; that is why the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: It is near that the poverty to be Kofr (disbelief) [2]. Meaning, if the poverty is not like Kofr, it is near to it, and the poor human being or nation is prone to lack of religious belief.

