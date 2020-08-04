IHCHR: ISIS has killed and abducted 7,600 Yazidis

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights announced on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the massacre of Yazidis: The Daesh terrorist group killed or abducted more than 7600 Yazidis in their brutal attack on Yazidis in the summer of 2014.

“We are on the anniversary of ISIL’s attack on Yazidis. The attack which killed 1,200 Yazidis and displaced another 360,000,” the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said in a statement. The statement said: “These attacks left more than 83 mass grave and more than 6,400 Yazidis were abducted and taken prisoner.” The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights went on to call for the voluntary return of Yazidis to their homes, the provision of adequate support and facilities, the reconstruction of hospitals and schools, and the rest of the service establishment.

The statement also stressed the need for the Iraqi government to make efforts, as well as international efforts to return Yazidi abductees to their families. The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights urged the Iraqi parliament to enact laws to compensate Yazidi families’ loss. The city of Sinjar is located 130 km west of Mosul and 55 km from the city of Tal Afar and in 1928 it joined the city of Mosul. The city is located 40 kilometers from the Iraqi-Syrian border and is home to various Kurdish, Arab and Yazidi ethnicities.

With an area of ​​3300 square kilometers, Sinjar has a strategic position in terms of security and trade due to being surrounded by mountains. August 3, 2014 coincides with the time when Yazidis were massacred by the ISIS terrorist group in the Sinjar Mountains in the eastern province of Ninawa. In those crimes, more than five thousand Yazidis were killed and thousands more disappeared, the fate of some of whom is still unknown; ISIS also forced tens of thousands of Yazidis to flee and took thousands of women and girls captive.

The Yazidis are a non-Arab Kurdish-speaking religious minority, comprising more than half a million people, mostly living near the Syrian border and in northern Iraq. In June 2016, the United Nations reiterated that ISIS had committed genocide against Yazidis and sought to eradicate the religion.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English